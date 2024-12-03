Hailstorm breaks 42-year record in Duki, Balochistan

Pakistan Pakistan Hailstorm breaks 42-year record in Duki, Balochistan

The hailstorm caused considerable damage to solar panels and trees in various areas.

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 03 Dec 2024 11:01:31 PKT

DUKI (Dunya News) - A hailstorm in Duki, Balochistan, has broken a 42-year-old record, significantly increasing the cold intensity in the region.

The hailstorm caused considerable damage to solar panels and trees in various areas.

Meanwhile, the scenic spots of Arang Kel and Upper Gres in Neelum Valley have been covered in a blanket of snow following recent snowfall, creating a picturesque view.

In Sindh, there is a noticeable chill during early morning and night hours, and strong winds are forecasted to intermittently blow in Karachi starting today (Tuesday).

On Monday, the coldest temperatures recorded were -8°C in Leh, -3°C in Skardu, Gupis, and Hunza, and -1°C in Kalam.