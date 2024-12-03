US stands with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism: State Dept

Matthew Miller said we want see Government of Pakistan to engage with peaceful protests respectfully

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Monday said that the United States stands with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism.

Briefing the media in Washington, Matthew Miller said: "We have said many times, we continue to stand with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism and violent extremism."

Replying to a question regarding PTI’s recent protests, US State Department spokesperson said that we want to see any protests be peaceful, and we want to see the Government of Pakistan, as is true with any government around the world, to engage with peaceful protests respectfully, and to deal with them peacefully.

In reply to a question about TAPI (Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India) gas pipeline, Matthew Miller said: "We have made quite clear our position on the Taliban, and the position on the Taliban’s abuses of its people, including, of course, women and girls inside Afghanistan."

