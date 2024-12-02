Imran Khan urges party leaders to remain united, says Barrister Gohar

He was speaking to media outside Adiala Jail on Monday

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar said that party founder Imran Khan expressed condolence over the martyrdom of Rangers and workers during the protest call in Islamabad.

He was speaking to media outside Adiala Jail on Monday.

“Imran Khan strongly condemned the loss of lives during the protest and prayed for all the departed souls,” said Barrister Gohar.

He said Imran Khan urged all the party leaders to remain united.

“Imran Khan reposed his trust on the entire leadership of PTI,” said the PTI chairman.

He added that the party founder would announce the next strategy in few days.

Barrister Gohar said that Imran Khan also condemned the incident of firing during the protest in Islamabad.

“Imran Khan is perfectly fine physically,” said Barrister Gohar.

Earlier on Monday, Imran Khan was arrested in seven more cases related to protests in Islamabad.

The PTI founder’s arrest was made in cases registered related to protests on Sept 28, Oct 5 and Nov 24.

Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Amjad Ali Shah conducted the hearing at Adiala Jail, where the court sent Imran Khan to jail on judicial remand for all the cases.