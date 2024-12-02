Peshawar High Court approves 21-day transit bail for Shehryar Afridi

Published On: Mon, 02 Dec 2024 15:42:22 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Peshawar High Court has approved a 21-day transit bail for PTI leader Shehryar Afridi.

Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, heard the request for Shehryar Afridi's transit bail.

In his petition, Afridi stated that he wished to appear in the relevant courts, requesting that the court grant him transit bail.

The court granted the 21-day transit bail after directing Shehryar Afridi to submit a surety bond of Rs. 100,000.