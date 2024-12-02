Punjab govt decides not to issue M-Tag without fitness certificate

Vehicles over 30 years old will not be permitted to travel on the motorways

Mon, 02 Dec 2024 13:54:09 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - In a move to control smog, the Punjab government has decided not to issue M-tags to vehicles without a fitness certificate.

As part of smog control measures, vehicles over 30 years old will not be allowed entry into Lahore from October to January, nor will they be permitted to travel on the motorways.

To obtain an M-tag, vehicle owners will now be required to show their vehicle's fitness certificate along with the registration book and license.

Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan explained that this condition was imposed in response to the severe smog conditions, and the Services and General Administration Department has been asked to provide details of government vehicles.

Bilal Akbar Khan further stated that the fitness certificate requirement will first be applied to government vehicles.

He emphasised that it was not acceptable for only citizens to be stopped. These regulations would apply to both private and commercial vehicles.