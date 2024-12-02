Constitutional bench hearing appointment of LHC CJ stands dissolved

Judicial commission has been made respondent in the plea

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The constitutional bench of Supreme Court hearing the case against the appointment of Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum was dissolved on Monday.

The bench was dissolved as Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Jamal Mandokhail recused themselves to hear the case.

“We both were members of the judicial commission that was formed for the appointment of LHC CJ,” remarked the judges.

Justice Mandokhail remarked that the members of judicial commission couldn’t hear the case as the judicial commission had been made respondent in the plea against LHC CJ’s appointment.

Additional Attorney General said that seniority isn’t a fundamental right as chief justices were appointed in the past without following the principle of seniority.

Later, the constitutional bench directed to fix the case before another bench.