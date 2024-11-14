Constitutional bench, in a historic first, takes up pleas on environment pollution

The bench sought a report from the provinces on measures taken to eradicate the scourge

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The constitutional bench of the Supreme Court in its first proceedings on Thursday took up a 31-year-old plea on environment pollution and sought a report from the provinces on measures taken to eradicate the scourge.

There are three cases on the issue of environment, the oldest case of which was filed in 1993. The second case was filed in 2003 and the third in 2016.

A six-member constitutional bench headed by Justice Aminud Din Khan and including Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan started the hearing.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked that the bench would look into all matters related to the environment.

Justice Musrat Hilali remarked that housing societies were being built everywhere in the country. Justice Naseem Hasan Shah received a letter that Islamabad was being converted into an industrial zone.

Justice Jamal Mandokhel observed that environmental pollution was not Islamabad's problem only; it’s the whole country's problem. The whole country would have to make concerted efforts to resolve the issue.

Justice Mandokhel raised the question of delay in appointment of chairman of Environmental Protection Authority. He observed that the authority would be active after appointment of chairman.

He remarked that smoke emitted by vehicles was a major cause of environmental pollution. Have any steps being taken to cut emissions?

Justice Akhtar observed that farmland was being converted into housing societies. Allahs has blessed us with fertile land for agriculture but everyone is bent on destroying it. Steps should be taken to protect farmers, added the justice.

“What are you doing for your generations,” Justice Akhtar expressed his concern.

Justice Mandokhel said that the situation of Punjab is in front of everyone. There was similar situations in Islamabad a few days ago. The entire country was facing serious environmental problems, he continued.

He observed that some chemical is mixed with petrol that causes pollution.

Justice Mazhar questioned why the Environment Protection Authority is not playing its role? The case has been going on since 1993. This matter should have been resolved.

Justice Hilali said that there were poultry farms and marble factories working in Mansehra. Environment of beautiful valleys in Swat have been polluted.

Later the bench adjourned the hearing for three weeks on the request of the Additional Attorney General.

