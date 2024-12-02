Jirga notables call on KP CM Gandapur to discuss Kurram issue

Both sides agree to devise effective strategy to resolve festering conflict

Updated On: Mon, 02 Dec 2024 12:50:21 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Members of Grand Jirga (a group of notables) call on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to discuss ways to resolve conflict in Kurram.

KP government's Information Adviser Barrister Saif was also present in the meeting which revolved around initiation of formal dialogue to resolve the Kurram issue.

The jirga assured the provincial government of full support for the peaceful resolution of the Kurram crisis.

On this occasion, CM Gandapur stressed the need to provide all resources and support to the members of jirga to hold peaceful negotiations with the communities at war with each other.

The chief minister expressed hope that the notables would devise an effective long-term strategy to ensure peace in Kurram.

During the meeting, former federal minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, former senators Sajjad Khan and Saleh Shah were also present.

The meeting was also attended by ex-federal minister Ghulab Jamal, ex-KP governor Shaukatullah, Senator Abdul Razaq and others.



