PHC approves transit bails for Omar Ayub, Faisal Amin Gandapur

Pakistan Pakistan PHC approves transit bails for Omar Ayub, Faisal Amin Gandapur

PHC remarked that the country’s stability was crucial

Follow on Published On: Mon, 02 Dec 2024 11:04:32 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has approved transit bail for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Omar Ayub and Faisal Amin until December 21.

The hearing for the request was conducted by Justice Shakeel Ahmad, who reviewed the application for transit bail.

The petitioner's lawyer argued that the applicants were opposition leader and members of the National Assembly, and that cases have been registered against them in Islamabad. He requested that transit bail be granted.

The PHC remarked that the country’s stability was crucial and emphasised that issues should be resolved through dialogue in Parliament.

It highlighted that any unpleasant incidents cause harm to the nation.

Justice Shakeel Ahmad addressed Omar Ayub, noting that as the opposition leader, he carried greater responsibility, while also stressing that the government should act responsibly.

He urged all parties to work together to resolve issues for the benefit of everyone.

Omar Ayub informed the court that multiple FIRs had been filed against him, including three related to motorcycle theft, despite being an opposition leader and a member of the Judicial Commission.

Following the hearing, the court granted transit bail to PTI leaders Omar Ayub and Faisal Amin until December 21.