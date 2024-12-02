KP cabinet to meet today with 22-point agenda

The meeting will be chaired by the Ali Amin Gandapur, at 11:30 AM

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet will meet today (Monday), with a 22-point agenda released for discussion.

According to the announcement, the meeting will be chaired by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur at 11:30 AM.

The agenda included approval for the creation of new positions for 10 judges at the Peshawar High Court and additional funds for the installation of security cameras in prisons.

During the meeting, the annual report of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority will also be presented to the cabinet.