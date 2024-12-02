Govt demands lead to stalemate in talks with PTI: Latif Khosa

Updated On: Mon, 02 Dec 2024 11:10:47 PKT

(Web Desk) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Latif Khosa said on Sunday due to unnecessary demands of the ruling dispensation, talks between the PTI and the government reached a deadlock.

He made these remarks while talking in Dunya News’ Baat Nikly Ge in which he said the presence of Bushra Bibi in the PTI protest provided excitement to his fans.

He said after seeing a huge number of people who came in the support of Imran Khan’s call for freedom, the government was in panic.

He added after that, the government also provided a jet for party’s bigwigs meeting with Imran Khan. Barrister Saif, he said, flew to Adiala Jail to meet the PTI founder.

He claimed the government was willing to release Imran Khan but it demanded the postponement of the protests first. He said due to the government’s demands, the talks went into deadlock.

Khosa said the government asked the PTI to hold protest at Sangjani which was not agreed by anyone.