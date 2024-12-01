Four militants killed as police foil terrorist attack in Mianwali

All police personnel remain safe, with only two officers sustaining minor injuries

MIANWALI (Dunya News) – Punjab Police foiled a terrorist attack on Chahapri Police Station in the Isakhel Circle, near the KP-Punjab interprovincial border.

In the ensuing gunfight, four militants were killed.

A Punjab police spokesperson confirmed that more than 20 heavily armed militants launched a surprise attack, using rocket launchers and hand grenades.

Despite heavy gunfire, all police personnel remained safe, with only two officers sustaining minor injuries.

Following the attack, District Police Officer Mianwali, Akhtar Frooq, and senior officials arrived at the scene.

Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar praised the police officers and reaffirmed the commitment to thwart the plans of anti-peace elements in the province.



