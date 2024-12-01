Former MNA Ali Hassan Gillani dies in road accident in Ahmedpur Sharqia

Updated On: Sun, 01 Dec 2024 16:02:31 PKT

AHMEDPUR SHARQIA (Dunya News) - Former Member National Assembly (MNA) Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gillani and other two persons died in a road accident in Ahmedpur Sharqia.

According to Rescue officials, Gillani’s vehicle collided with a mini truck standing on the Nabipur Ahmedpur Road due to over-speeding as a result Syed Ali Hassan died and three injured.

Officials stated that dead bodies and injured shifted to THQ Hospital Ahmedpur Sharqia.

The dead body of Ali Hassan Gillani has been handed over to his family.



Former MNA's funeral prayers would be offered at Uch Sharif at 4pm evening.



It is pertinent to note that Makhdoom Gillani was elected as MNA on the party ticket of PML-N during the 2018 election.

Later on, he joined PPP and participated in the 2024 general elections on the ticket of PPP.