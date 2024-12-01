Balochistan intermediate board faces ACE investigation

Massive irregularities unearthed

Published On: Sun, 01 Dec 2024 04:14:07 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Balochistan has claimed to have unearthed massive irregularities in Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dunya News reported here on Saturday.

According to Anti-Corruption Establishment DG Abdul Wahid Kakar, the Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education officials are facing allegations of selling examination centres and giving FSc students extra marks in papers after taking money.

The DG said investigation into the allegations had been expedited, adding record of examination centres of the last two years had been sought.

He said a record of invigilators and examination staffers appointed on 2023-2024 examination duty had also been sought for thorough investigation.

According to the DG, answer sheets of 15 FSc students are being probed, adding all record of examination centres of two years has been sought.

