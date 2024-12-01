Van, oil tanker head-on collision claims two lives

Several were also injured in the accident

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN (Dunya News) – A head-on collision between a Suzuki pick-up and an oil tanker claimed lives of two persons and injured several others here on Saturday, Dunya News reported.

The tragic accident took place on Hyderabad Road. In the accident, 22-year-old Imtiaz Ali Lashari and an unidentified person died on the spot.

Those injured in the crash were shifted to hospital whereas seriously injured were referred to hospital in Hyderabad.

On information, rescue teams and police reached the accident site. The rescuers sent the dead bodies to hospital for legal procedure.

Police were investigating. Initial report has revealed that the fatal accident was the outcome of overspeeding and reckless driving. Further investigation was underway.

