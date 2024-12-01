Five die in Khyber house collapse

The house was in dilapidated condition

KHYBER (Dunya News) – Five persons lost their lives when roof of a dilapidated room of a house collapsed here on Saturday night.

According to rescue sources, the tragic incident occurred in Zakhkhel Market of Khyber, where roof of a run-down room of a house collapsed and the people in the room were buried alive.

Sources added that the rescue personnel and local people removed the debris and took out the bodies of the dead people, including men, women and children.

On information, area police reached the spot and started investigation after shifting the dead bodies to hospital.

According to the residents of the area, the house was quite old and due to its bad condition one of its rooms caved in, which claimed lives of five people.

