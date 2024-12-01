Dunya News celebrates 16th anniversary

Dunya News celebrates 16th anniversary

The network takes pride in bringing exclusive stories since 2008

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Dunya News, the leading news network of the country, completed its 16 years of success and ‘journalism for service’ on Sunday.

Dunya News has been successfully raising awareness amongst the masses about national and international affairs with a great deal of professionalism.

The network that went on to become nation’s favourite news channel started its operations in 2008 and since the beginning, credible journalism and informed current affairs programmes have been its hallmark.

It covers all important national and international events, along with sports, cricket, weird, ‎and science and technology news.‎ Its diversified team has been provided specialised training in anchoring, news production, news reporting, camera operations, news editing, graphics, programming, virtual sets and creative execution.

The acclaimed professionalism and integrity of the Dunya News’ journalists sets it apart from others. The network introduced the largest news studio facility using state-of-the-art modern projection technology.

Over the course of 16 years, Dunya News has informed its audience through distinct coverage of some of the biggest events of the country’s history. One such innovative trend is the marathon transmissions of mega events such as elections and other occasions of political significance.

The leading news network has always preferred exclusive reporting since the start of its transmission, maintaining the tradition of giving latest news. It covers all genres including politics, judiciary, general elections in Pakistan and US elections.

It was Dunya News that introduced Dunya Tez Hai, a signature effort, where headlines are broadcast every half an hour. The trend was later copied by others in the media.

Its current affairs programmes remain unmatched. The array of programmes includes widely acclaimed ‘DUNYA MEHER BOKHARI KAY SATH with veteran journalist Meher Bokhari, ‘Nuqta-e-Nazar’ with senior newsman Mujibur Rehman Shami, ‘On The Front’ with Kamran Shahid, ‘Hasb-e-Haal’ and ‘Mazaaq Raat’.

Dunya News is equally popular among the overseas Pakistanis as is indicated by various rating meters in the UK and the US.

Dunya News breaking news in record time in outgoing year

Whether conflicts in politics or groundbreaking news from the judiciary, ‘Dunya News’ has always been the fastest and reliable.

It informed the citizens about the latest news of the Punjab Chief Minister election, corruption in the health sector, or any major political development.

On June 10, Dunya News was the first to air the news regarding the new defamation law in Punjab. Then Dunya News led from the front to share the results of the general elections in February. Also, Dunya News disclosed the assets of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz on January 3.

After the elections on February 8, an alliance was formed between the PPP and the PML-N. On February 12, this development was first aired only on Dunya News. On March 8, the news of Mohsin Naqvi regarding contesting Senate election aired on Dunya News.

As for judiciary, Dunya News led from the front in this regard also. On January 2, Dunya News reported the sudden resignation of Justice Shahid Jamil Khan.

On October 25, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah's refusal to attend the farewell ceremony of then Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa was also reported first by Dunya News.

On September 15, the news about the first flagship project of the Punjab government, the ‘Nawaz Sharif IT City Project’ and the ‘Knowledge City’, was also aired first by Dunya News.