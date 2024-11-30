Khawaja Asif berates PTI for propagating false narrative of casualties

Says no one will be allowed to attack Islamabad and malign Pakistan

Updated On: Sat, 30 Nov 2024 17:09:50 PKT

SIALKOT (Dunya News) - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has berated the opposition PTI for creating propaganda of dead bodies in its protest in Islamabad.

Talking to media in Sialkot, he blamed the PTI for attacking Rangers and police personnel in its protest on Nov 24.

Asif criticised the PTI leadership for fleeing the protest venue when they met resistance, saying no such example of fleeing was found in the history of wars.

He stated that every PTI leader was quoting different casualty numbers and the KP CM was claiming thousands of dead. The PTI was creating a false narrative, he said.

Khawaja Asif asked about evidence of videos by families of deceased to verify the claims of casualties.

The defence minister insisted that the KP government attacked the federal capital by misusing resources. He recalled the incidents where the PTI sabotaged the Chinese president's visit in 2014, SCO conference and Belarusian president's visit.

He lambasted the KP CM for engaging in politics and attacking capital instead of paying attention to Parachinar where Taliban were behind genocide.

The defence minister warned that no one would be allowed to attack Islamabad and malign Pakistan.

He hailed the contributions of all provinces in the development and progress of Pakistan.