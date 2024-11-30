PM Shehbaz assures Pakistan's support for Malaysia amid devastating flood

Shehbaz Sharif called his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called his Malaysian counterpart Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim to offer his deepest sympathies on the loss of lives and property caused by the recent floods in several states of Malaysia.

He assured the Malaysian Prime Minister that the people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with their Malaysian brothers and sisters in these testing times.

He also expressed admiration for the swift response of the Malaysian government in dealing with this natural calamity.

The prime minister offered all possible assistance to Malaysia and announced the immediate dispatch of humanitarian assistance for the Malaysian brethren.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

The Malaysian Prime Minister thanked Shehbaz Sharif for his support and agreed that the two countries need to continue to work closely on advancing ties in all important areas.

Both the leaders also agreed to continue the momentum of high level visits as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to visit Kuala Lumpur early next year.