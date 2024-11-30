KP cabinet meeting scheduled for Dec 2, agenda released

Pakistan Pakistan KP cabinet meeting scheduled for Dec 2, agenda released

The 22-point agenda included the creation of 10 judicial positions in the High Court

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 30 Nov 2024 14:22:06 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet meeting has been scheduled for December 2, and the agenda for the meeting has also been released.

According to the notification, the 22-point agenda included the creation of 10 judicial positions in the High Court, and approval of a petition against the Election Commission.

The annual report of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission will be presented at the meeting, along with the approval of the budget for purchasing security equipment for jails.

Additionally, the agenda included discussions on increasing the development budgets for various provincial departments.