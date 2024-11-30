Punjab governor urges KP govt to refrain from actions prompting governor's rule in province

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab governor urges KP govt to refrain from actions prompting governor's rule in province

Urges the KP government to end grievances of its people

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 30 Nov 2024 14:19:14 PKT

TOBA TEK SINGH (Dunya News) - Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to avoid doing things which provide grounds for governor’s rule.

Addressing a ceremony on PPP foundation day, he reiterated that people had rejected the politics of anarchy and violence stressing that no compromise on law and order would be tolerated.

Governor expressed dismay on the martyrdom of Rangers and police personnel during PTI protest while condemning the attack on Islamabad.

Sardar Saleem Haider urged the KP government to end grievances of its people and avoid such actions that prompt governor’s rule in KP.

He asserted that enemies were unable to digest the economic stability of Pakistan.

Governor said that he believed in serving people instead of enjoying privileges as PPP politics revolved around public welfare and development.

The Punjab governor highlighted that PPP’s leadership always remained people-centric and the voice of the poor.

Haider stated that Bialwal Bhutto was the leader of young generation and he would be the next prime minister.