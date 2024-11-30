Sporadic rain brings nip in air

Fog in patches is likely to prevail in isolated plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – There is nip in the air in several parts of the country after light to moderate rain.

It rained in Sahiwal, Hafizabad, Jahanian, Sargodha, Jhelum and Shujaabad in Punjab.

The showers brought the mercury down and rid areas of high intensity of smog. Showers also fell in Galliat as well as Quetta, Chaman, Ziarat, Jhal Magsi and Jacobabad.

On Friday, the Met Office forecast cloudy weather with rain, wind and thunderstorm over hills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 12 hours (Friday-Saturday).

Partly cloudy weather with light to moderate rain, wind and thunderstorm were expected at isolated places in Upper Punjab, Islamabad, Murree and Galliyat on Friday evening and night.

SMOG PERSISTS

Smog persists in Punjab’s capital Lahore, making it the second most polluted city in the world. Lahore has an AQI of 298 which is hazardous.

On Friday, Lahore's AQI was recorded at 348 while AQI level reached hazardous levels in Peshawar with 519.

The AQI figures in Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Islamabad were recorded at 362, 170 and 162, respectively.

Indian capital Delhi remained the world’s most polluted city on Saturday.