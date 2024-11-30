Fazlur Rehman opposes governor's rule in KP

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that imposition of governor’s rule is against democracy.

Sat, 30 Nov 2024 04:32:42 PKT

RAHIM YAR KHAN (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday opposed the imposition of governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dunya News reported.

Addressing media in Rahim Yar Khan, Fazlur Rehman said that he does not support the imposition of governor's rule in KP, terming that it is against the democracy. However, he said that it can be imposed in unavoidable circumstances if there is scope in the constitution.

Fazlur Rehman said that I consider that it is my right to hold public rallies and stage a protest and I consider it a right for others as well.

JUI chief said that issues could be resolved through dialogue and added that anarchy in the country is not a solution to any problem. There is a need to give right direction to the nation.

He urged the government to take all political parties onboard. The government should hold new elections and real representatives should come to the assemblies.

