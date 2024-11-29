PML-N submits resolution in Punjab Assembly seeking ban on PTI

Pakistan Pakistan PML-N submits resolution in Punjab Assembly seeking ban on PTI

PML-N MPA Uzma Kardar introduced the resolution

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 29 Nov 2024 23:27:21 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) tabled a resolution in the Punjab Assembly, calling for a ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The resolution, introduced by PML-N MPA Uzma Kardar, accuses the PTI of inciting unrest and engaging in violent activities across the country.

The resolution strongly condemns what it describes as the PTI's "nefarious attempts to spread chaos" and highlights incidents of vandalism, arson, and attacks on state institutions attributed to the party’s supporters.

It alleges that PTI’s protests resulted in severe injuries to law enforcement personnel and accuses the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister of making multiple attempts to undermine the federation.

The document references the events of May 9, when widespread violence erupted following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, claiming the party has made similar attempts to destabilise the nation again. It asserts that the PTI's actions represent a blatant violation of the Constitution and the law.

The resolution calls on the federal government to impose an immediate ban on the PTI, asserting that such a measure is essential to prevent further harm to the country.