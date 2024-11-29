Pakistan committed to pursue good ties with all countries: FO

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated that Pakistan does not believe in zero-sum relationships

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Foreign Office has reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to pursuing good relations with all countries.

At her weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Friday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated that Pakistan does not believe in zero-sum relationships.

The expansion of our relations with one country should not be considered as coming at the expense of our relationship with any other country.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson once again stated that there is no dialogue taking place between Pakistan and the TTP.

She emphasized that Pakistan has stated on a number of occasions that the proposals to initiate talks with the TTP are an affront to the families of thousands of victims of terrorism.

She also condemned the ongoing brutalities of Israeli forces in Palestine.

“The international organizations should take stern action against the Israeli forces over the genocide of Palestinians,” she said.