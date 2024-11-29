President, PM reiterate support for Palestinians' right to self-determination

International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinians is being observed today

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan reaffirmed unwavering support for inalienable right to self-determination of Palestinian people.

In his message, President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the unabated Israel’s aggression.

He reiterated the call for the international community’s role for an immediate ceasefire and end to the genocide of Palestinian people.

It merits mention here that International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People is being observed on Friday (today).

Every year on this day, the international community stands in solidarity for the dignity, rights, justice and self-determination of the Palestinian people.

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the Palestinian people have been bravely enduring a campaign of unending genocidal violence.

He said Israel has carried out the blatant slaughter of more than 43,000 innocent men, women, and children in the occupied Palestine.

Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to continue to stand by the valiant and resilient Palestinian people in their just struggle.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch also reaffirmed Pakistan's steadfast commitment to the Palestinian cause.

Speaking at the second meeting of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, held in Belgium, she called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and advocated for a comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian issue.

She highlighted the importance of establishing a sovereign and independent State of Palestine based on the pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Amna Baloch emphasized the need for full membership of Palestine in the United Nations.