PM welcomes ceasefire between Israel, Hezbollah

Unwavering support for the Palestinian cause

Fri, 29 Nov 2024 06:14:52 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday welcomed the announcement of ceasefire between Israel and Lebanese group Hezbollah.

In his post on X, the prime minister hoped that the announcement will lead to a permanent cessation of hostilities in Lebanon.

"We wish the people of Lebanon peace and security in the country," the prime minister said.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The foreign secretary was addressing the second meeting of the “Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution” held today in Brussels, Belgium.

The first meeting of the Global Alliance was held last year in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, according to a press release issued by the Foreign Office.

The Global Alliance was initiated last year to promote coordination and advance tangible, irreversible and time-bound measures towards a just and enduring peace in the Middle East, including an end to Israeli occupation and establishment of an independent State of Palestine.