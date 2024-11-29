PTI sees no justification for proposed governor's rule in KP

Pakistan Pakistan PTI sees no justification for proposed governor's rule in KP

Condemns decisions of the federal government

Follow on Published On: Fri, 29 Nov 2024 05:00:42 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Core Committee has termed any move to impose governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) unjustifiable and against the norms of democracy.

The core committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur took a stock of political situation in the province and consulted with advocate general on legal justification for imposing governor’s rule in the province.

The meeting believed that there was no justification to impose governor’s rule in the province on the pretext of deteriorating law and order situation in Kurram.

The committee said the law and order situation had been worst in Waziristan and other tribal areas than Kurram.

It is pertinent to mention that the majority of the federal cabinet members supported the imposition of the governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Official sources said that the government decided to take political allies and stakeholders into confidence before making a final decision on the governor’s rule in PTI-ruled province.

The PPP, ANP and Jamhuri Watan Party would be consulted in this regard, the sources said.

