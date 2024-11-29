Crackdown in capital: KP announces three-day mourning for 'victims'

KP Law Minister Aftab Alam Afridi condemns crackdown on protesters

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday night announced three–day mourning for ‘casualties’ during a grand crackdown on PTI protesters in Islamabad.

Announcing the mourning, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Aftab Alam Afridi alleged that the PTI held a peaceful protest from November 25 to 27, but the federal government used force to disperse the peaceful rally.

He alleged that law-enforcement agencies on the order of the federal government did direct fire at KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

KP Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati highlighted Article 16 of the Constitution, which guarantees citizens the right to peaceful protest.

“Despite this, workers were subjected to the worst forms of violence,” he alleged.

He said the KP government announced three-day mourning and condemned this ‘brutality’.

PTI held a rally on November 27 for the release its founder Imran Khan, but the rally turned violent, prompting a grand operation to disperse the protesters from D-Chowk of Islamabad.

During the crackdown, PTI leadership had to retreat from its plan to reach Red Zone.

KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur and Bushra Bibi left the venue for Peshawar, leaving the protesters stranded and directionless.