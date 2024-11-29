Rs30billion allocated for Green Tractor Scheme: minister

Rs1m subsidy for per tractor extended to 9,500 farmers

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The Punjab government has allocated Rs30 billion for Green Tractor Scheme, providing subsidies on tractors at a high scale previously unseen.

Under the programme, subsidies of Rs1 million per tractor have been extended to 9,500 farmers through a transparent ballot system, said Agriculture & Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani while attending the signing ceremony between Tractor Manufacturing Industry and Agriculture Department.

While addressing the ceremony, Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani highlighted that this initiative will strengthen agricultural mechanization, enhance the trust of farmers in the local tractor industry.

He stressed the need to focus on the local manufacturing of rice transplanters and harvesters and boost the production of tractors over 85 HP locally to save foreign exchange spent on imports.

He added that under this scheme, owners of 1 to 50 acres of agricultural land will have the option to choose 50-85 HP tractors of their preference. The entire delivery process is digitized and ensuring transparency.

The quality of the Green Tractors will not be compromised, and international standards (SOPs) must be adhered to during manufacturing.

Additionally, 1,000 tractors will be provided to wheat farmers under the ‘Grow More Wheat’ campaign, the minister said.

