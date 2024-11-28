Security forces kill four terrorists in Khyber operation

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces have killed four terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Bagh area of Khyber district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operation was conducted in the general area of Bagh, where own troops effectively engaged militants’ location, resultantly killing four terrorists, including ring leader Batoor, while three others got injured.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. The security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Earlier this month, security forces killed three terrorists in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on November 21 and 22.

ISPR said intelligence-based operation was conducted by security forces in general area Bara, Khyber District.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, resultantly two of them, identified as Haqyar Afridi aka Khyberay and Gulla Jan, were killed.

In another operation, movement of group of terrorists, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in South Waziristan district. Resultantly, one terrorist was killed, while three others got injured.

