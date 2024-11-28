Sahibzada Hamid Raza steps down from PTI's core committee

Raza plans to resign from his National Assembly seat, sources say

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Sunni Ittehad Council chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza stepped down from the political and core committee of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Sources said that Raza’s resignation arose from internal party criticism and disagreements regarding the Nov 24 protest.

It has also been reported that Sahibzada Hamid Raza plans to resign from his National Assembly seat. He is expected to formally submit his resignation following a meeting with the PTI founder.

This development follows the resignation of Salman Akram Raja from his position as PTI’s Secretary General.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan had earlier confirmed Raja’s leaving the party.

