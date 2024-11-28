Salman Akram Raja resigns as PTI's secretary general

Pakistan Pakistan Salman Akram Raja resigns as PTI's secretary general

The resignation follows PTI protest in Islamabad.

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 28 Nov 2024 17:23:25 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Salman Akram Raja resigned from his position as the party’s secretary general on Thursday.

The resignation follows PTI protest in Islamabad. Raja submitted his resignation to the party leadership.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar confirmed Salman Akram Raja's resignation.

PTI founder Imran Khan had appointed senior lawyer Salman Akram Raja as the party's secretary general in September.

Raja faced severe criticism for not playing an active role in PTI's recent protests.

More to follow…..

