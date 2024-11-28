750 accused presented in ATC Rawalpindi in Nov 24 protest case

750 accused presented in ATC Rawalpindi in Nov 24 protest case

77 suspects were granted a 5-day physical remand.

Thu, 28 Nov 2024

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The arrested suspects from the November 24 protest were presented in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Rawalpindi.

The process of presenting over 750 arrested individuals from the Rawalpindi division was completed, with suspects being brought in from various police stations in Attock, Chakwal, and Rawalpindi.

Judge Amjad Ali Shah of the ATC conducted the hearing. In the case registered at the Sadiqabad police station, 77 suspects were granted a 5-day physical remand.

The court also sent 27 suspects on judicial remand, gave a 2-day physical remand of 12 suspects from the Waris Khan police station case. Additionally, a 4-day remand was granted in the New Town police station case.