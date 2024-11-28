5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, Peshawar areas
SWAT (Dunya News) – A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Swat, Peshawar, and nearby regions, causing panic among residents.
According to the Islamabad Seismological Centre, the quake originated at a depth of 212 kilometers with its epicenter located near the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Tajikistan boarder.
Frightened citizens recited prayers and rushed out of their homes. No reports of casualties or property damaged was received so far.