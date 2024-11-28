KP governor calls for enhancing bilateral ties with UK
Pakistan
The ongoing wave of terrorism has badly affected economic activities in KP: Kundi
PESHAWAR (Web Desk) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has stressed the need of enhancing bilateral ties and cooperation with the United Kingdom to strengthen the national economy.
Talking to a delegation of Overseas Pakistan Business Forum in Peshawar on Thursday, he said unfortunately the ongoing wave of terrorism has badly affected economic activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Also Read: Governor Kundi, CM Gandapur discuss KP issues
Faisal Karim Kundi asked the delegation to play its role to enhance exports of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the United Kingdom and other European countries.
The delegation assured the governor to play its role to showcase the Pakistan manufactured goods in the foreign countries.