No demonstrator injured but policemen were assaulted by protestors, says Rawalpindi RPO

Despite all the violent acts by protestors, the police remained tolerant and patient.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Rawalpindi RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa has asserted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demonstrators assaulted policemen and fired bullets on them.

Addressing a joint conference along with Attock DPO, they maintained that the PTI Islamabad’s protest was a chaos and assault on the pretext of peaceful protest which negatively impacted all Rawalpindi.

Demonstrators acted as a violent crowd misusing government resources and directly fired bullets on policemen.

They revealed that around 170 policemen were injured by protestors’ violent attacks and 11 police vehicles impounded by them.

Demonstrators stayed in Attock on November 24 and 25 and burned motorways that led to closures of routes.

They announced that police had arrested 1159 accused including 64 Afghan nationals after verification of data.

Only 4 arrested Afghan nationals have identification cards while 60 were illegal. The police registered 32 cases against the protestors.

Rawalpindi CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani also stated the similar facts saying policemen were attacked by protestors and they announced to march towards Adiala Jail which was made unsuccessful by police.





Attock DPO disclosed that protesters fired bullets on the policemen and one of the policemen sustained serious injuries and he was in ICU.

He insisted that no demonstrator was injured, Police displayed tolerance and saved human lives.

He added that Police had recovered stolen items from the protestors and warned that law to take its own course.

