Pakistan Pakistan Constitutional bench refutes reports of suo motu over abduction of child in Quetta

Thu, 28 Nov 2024 15:00:42 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The constitutional bench of Supreme Court on Thursday refuted the reports of taking suo motu notice on the abduction of a child in Quetta.

The five-member constitutional bench led by Justice Aminuddin Khan conducted the hearing.

Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan requested the bench to read the report in the chamber keeping in view the sensitivity of the case.

He told the court that the JIT is also being formed in this regard.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail said that the case was pending since long and it was a wrong impression that it was a suo motu notice.

The counsel for Balochistan government requested the court to play its role in calling off the sit-in in Quetta over the abduction of child.

Justice Musarrat Hilali said that it is the duty of local administration and Supreme Court has nothing to do in it.

The father of the victim said that he needs his child and the court should play its role in this regard.

“We all are concerned in this regard. IG Police has briefed us in this case. We cannot disclose all the information keeping in view the sensitivity of the case,” Justice Jamal Mandokhail remarked.