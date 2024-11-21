In a first, constitutional bench takes suo motu notice to recover kidnapped child

The six-member constitutional bench led by Justice Aminuddin conducted the hearing

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The constitutional bench of Supreme Court took the first suo motu notice on Thursday.

The suo motu notice was taken to recover a kidnapped child in Quetta while also seeking a report from the concerned officials.

The six-member constitutional bench led by Justice Aminuddin Khan conducted the hearing.

The bench also summoned all the IGs and home secretaries on the next hearing.

“The authorities couldn’t find a child for last six days and the whole Quetta has been on the standstill,” remarked Justice Jamal Mandokhail.

He added that the case was pending since 2018 but the kidnapping of children was still going on. Justice Mandokhail remarked that a committee was also formed in this regard by the Supreme Court but it didn’t work.

The head of constitutional bench Justice Aminuddin Khan directed the authorities to submit the complete report of kidnapped and recovered children in the court.

“Is there any institution or commission that is working on the recovery of kidnapped children,” asked Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar. He remarked that the provinces also have the authorities in this regard after the 18th amendment.

Later, the constitutional bench adjourned the hearing till November 28.