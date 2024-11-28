Pakistan's economy cannot thrive without consensus: Kamran Tessori

He said that a congratulatory message from Imran Khan would further enhance the PSX performance

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has stated that Pakistan cannot stand on its feet if there is a compromise on the economy.

Speaking to the media at the Pakistan Stock Exchange, Governor Tessori remarked that a new record was set in the stock market today, calling it a day of celebration.

He emphasised the role of Karachi's traders, particularly brokers, who have been actively contributing to the stock exchange for many years. He added that when the economy improves in Pakistan, politics will also get better.

He called for collective efforts to boost economic growth, stating that PTI and all political parties must work together on the economy.

Tessori invited the leaders of all political parties to come to the Pakistan Stock Exchange and congratulate the team.

He also extended an invitation to the Managing Director of the Stock Exchange and his team to visit the Governor House.

Tessori further clarified that the position of governor is not tied to politics, and for him, all political parties are equal.

He suggested that as PTI's founder, Imran Khan, continues to issue directives from jail, he should send a congratulatory message from there.

Tessori expressed that a message of congratulations from Imran Khan would further enhance the stock exchange's performance.

He also stressed that the doors for negotiations in politics should never be closed.

Commenting on the arrest of PTI workers in Islamabad, Tessori offered to bear the cost of bail for those who cannot afford it.