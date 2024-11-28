Pakistan, World Bank to collaborate to address smog issue, says Mohsin Naqvi

Formulation of a comprehensive anti-smog plan to improve AQI

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan and the World Bank have agreed to address the issue of environmental pollution, smog in Islamabad through mutual cooperation.



This decision came at a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the World Bank's Country Director Najy Benhassine in Islamabad.

It was decided that a joint team from the World Bank and CDA will prepare a comprehensive anti-smog action plan.

Mohsin Naqvi welcomed the World Bank's cooperation to achieve the goals of sustainable development and improvement in Islamabad’s AQI to make it a safe and secure city.

He said every effort was being made to proactively address the smog issue and installation of anti-smog machines in the capital was also being considered.

The Interior Minister emphasised that improving slums and rural areas was one of foremost priorities. He said provision of clean water and sanitation to the people was also included in goals.



Naqvi stressed the formulation of a comprehensive anti-smog plan to improve Islamabad's air quality as the Air Quality Index reached hazardous levels.

He emphasised on preparing a complete report of international standards to reveal the real reasons behind smog.

“Our mission is to provide a clean and healthy environment to Islamabad residents and electric bus service has been initiated for said purpose,” the interior minister added.

Country director asserted that WB was ready for collaboration with CDA for an anti-smog action plan.

