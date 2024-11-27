Belarus president departs after concluding three-day Pakistan visit

Earlier, he attended a lunch hosted in his honour at Murree

Updated On: Wed, 27 Nov 2024 18:52:33 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko on Wednesday departed from Pakistan after concluding his three-day visit.

The lunch was also attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and other cabinet members.

President Aleksandr Lukashenko shared sweet memories with PML-N President Nawaz Sharif when the later visited Belarus.

President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko arrived on an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan at the invitation of PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Both sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to deepening friendly ties between the two countries across political, trade, economic, cultural, social and other areas.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Belarus ties in all spheres during the last decade.

Prime Minister Shehbaz apprised the Belarusian president of his government’s economic revival policy aimed at export-oriented growth and attracting investment from friendly countries.