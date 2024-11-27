Constitutional bench rejects plea for suo motu notice of Islamabad casualties

Judges say court can't address matters not presented before it

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court’s constitutional bench has rejected a plea seeking suo motu notice of casualties during the PTI protest.

The constitutional bench rejected the plea of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) additional advocate general (AAG).

The law officer appeared for hearing via video link in a case related to the Climate Change Authority.

He informed the court that there were deaths on both sides therefore, the constitutional bench should take suo motu notice of these incidents.

Justice Musarrat Hilali told him "to not make political statements during Supreme Court proceedings”.

Justice Aminuddin Khan, who heads the bench, remarked that the court couldn’t address the matters not presented before it.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail also made the similar remark, saying, “the bench does not wish to comment on issues outside court's purview”.

Consequently, SC’s constitutional bench rejected the oral plea made by the KP’s additional advocate general for suo motu notice.