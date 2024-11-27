PTI doesn't deserve government in KP, says Sharjeel Memon

Criticises the PTI for sabotaging law and order

Wed, 27 Nov 2024 13:37:13 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon has berated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for staging a protest in Islamabad and derailing the country, saying, PTI’s protest was not less than May 9 riots.

During a press conference in Karachi, Memon criticised the PTI for sabotaging law and order whenever a foreign delegation visited Pakistan.

Sindh minister stated that KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur misused KP province’s machinery and resources for political interests leading the PTI protest. PTI’s actions would be written in black words in history.

“We are not supporters of the governor-led government set-up in KP but PTI leadership actions don’t deserve a government in the province,” he stressed.

PTI wanted the killings of innocents but federal government didn’t let the neferious goals get successful.

He lamented PTI founder for his narrative that his spouse would not join politics, Memon insisted that but Bushra Bibi proved more political and she incited violence and agitated the public during the protest.

Sharjeel Memon alleged that FC, Punjab Police and Rangers were attacked despite all odds the federal government displayed tolerance and patience.

He recalled that the PPP also staged peaceful protests during the PTI government but they never resorted to violence.

The PPP leader stated that they did support the fundamental right of protest but the PTI created anarchy, arson, vandalism on the state and assaulted security forces, Police and Rangers.

“How could you challenge the state carrying weapons, get relief from the courts as we did,” Sharjeel Inam emphasised.

Accountability court heard the case of assets more than income against Sharjeel Memon and adjourned the case hearing without proceedings until December 4.