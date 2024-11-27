Life returns to normalcy in Islamabad after grand operation

Wed, 27 Nov 2024 10:15:17 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - After the completion of a grand operation in the federal capital, daily life has started returning to normal.

Following the grand operation against PTI protesters last night, normalcy is gradually being restored in the capital city.

Business activities will resume today (Wednesday), and educational activities will restart from tomorrow (Thursday).

Clothing, shoes, and several abandoned vehicles left by the protesters are scattered across various locations.

The administration has reopened roads that were closed due to the PTI protests.

The process of removing containers from the Red Zone and other key areas is ongoing, while the cleanliness of roads across the city is also being carried out under the direction of the Islamabad Deputy Commissioner.