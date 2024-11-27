Cold and dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

Cold and dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the county.

Published On: Wed, 27 Nov 2024 05:25:23 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. Smog/fog (in patches) is likely to prevail in isolated plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning/night.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while cold weather in hilly areas. Smoggy/foggy conditions (in patches) prevailed over isolated plains areas of Punjab.

Leh remained the coldest place in the country on Friday where temperature fell up to -07 degrees Celsius.

