UN chief deplores violence in ongoing opposition protests in Pakistan

Pakistan Pakistan UN chief deplores violence in ongoing opposition protests in Pakistan

UN chief calls for calm and restraint on all sides and deplores any violence.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 27 Nov 2024 05:23:46 PKT

UNITED NATIONS (Web Desk) - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Tuesday deplored the violence in the ongoing opposition protests in Pakistan, and called for calm and restraint on all sides.

“The Secretary-General continues to closely follow the situation in Pakistan, including reports on the ongoing protests and the deployment of the military,” His Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Aziz Haq said in a statement.

“He (UN chief) calls for calm and restraint on all sides and deplores any violence,” it said.

According to media reports, five security personnel have been killed during the protests which began on Sunday.

“At the same time,” the statement added, “the Secretary-General calls for the authorities to uphold the right to freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly”.

