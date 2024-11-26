A secret leadership is controlling everything, the rest are irrelevant: Mohsin Naqvi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that the government does not want any loss of life under any circumstances.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, he emphasised that the use of tear gas and violence tarnished the country's reputation.

"Yesterday, we lost four lives—three Rangers personnel and one Punjab Police officer. Two ASPs and an SP were also injured, along with several Punjab Police personnel. We do not want any loss of life, nor did we intend for that to happen. They tried to take advantage of every opportunity," he said.

Minister Naqvi explained that they had offered the protesters a safe passage to Sangjani, and they had called for a ceasefire twice, indicating that they were heading towards Sangjani for negotiations.

"Ask their leadership, wasn't the decision to go to Sangjani made? A secret leadership is controlling everything; the rest are irrelevant," he added.

He further stated that while responding with gunfire would have been easy, they had left the decision to the IG (Inspector General), who now had the authority to determine how to defend themselves. "We will support all our forces," he assured.

Minister Naqvi also noted that the protesters had brought three to four convoys, all coming from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. "None of them came from Punjab. We have verified the backgrounds of those who arrived."