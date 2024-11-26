PTI protests: Imran, Bushra Bibi, Aleema Khan booked in 22 cases

Cases have been filed in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad Kasur, Gujranwala, Chiniot and Shakargarh.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – At least 22 cases have been registered against Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, his sister Aleema Khan, former president Dr Arif Alvi, CM KP Ali Amin Gandapur and other in various cities of Pakistan over alleged violent protests held on the call of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder.

According to sources, eight cases have been registered in Lahore against PTI leaders, two each in Rawalpindi and Faisalabad and one each in Kasur, Gujranwala, Chiniot and Shakargarh.

Sources said that in Lahore, cases have been registered in Islampura, Lari Adda, Qila Gujjar Singh, Shafiqabad, Johar Town, Green Town, Manawan and Defence C police stations.

In Rawalpindi, a case has been filed at the Taxila police station under anti-terrorism laws. Opposition leader Omar Ayub, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Aleema Khan, Azam Swati, Taimoor Masood, Shehryar Riaz, and over 300 local leaders and workers were named in the case.

In Faisalabad, a case was filed at the Ghulam Muhammadabad police station against Imran Khan and 45 others under anti-terrorism Section 7 and 13 other provisions.

