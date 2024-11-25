Bushra Bibi's presence revitalizes movement: Fawad Chaudhary

Pakistan Pakistan Bushra Bibi's presence revitalizes movement: Fawad Chaudhary

Urges for the release of political prisoners

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 25 Nov 2024 22:05:13 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhary has stated that Bushra Bibi’s involvement has invigorated the movement.

Speaking on Dunya News programme Nuqta-e-Nazar, Chauhary emphasized that protests were PTI’s only option and highlighted three demands presented by the party’s founder.

He stressed that ensuring stability is the government’s responsibility and urged for the release of political prisoners.

Read more: Fawad Chaudhry seeks apology in Election Commission contempt case

Chaudhry added that he had always advocated for the founder’s family to take a leading role in the movement, which has gained momentum with Bushra Bibi’s active participation.



